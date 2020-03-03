taraftar değil haberciyiz
Turkish, German leaders speak over phone

On the refugee crisis, President Erdoğan stressed that everyone should fulfill their international obligations by sharing responsibilities fairly.

AA | 03.03.2020 - 11:48..
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke by phone with his German counterpart about recent developments including Idlib and the refugee crises, Turkey’s Communications Directorate said early Tuesday.

TURKEY'S MILITARY OPERATION AGAINST ASSAD REGIME WAS ON THE TABLE

In a statement, the directorate said Erdoğan and Chancellor Angela Merkel also discussed bilateral relations.

Syria’s northwestern Idlib province is home to four million civilians, including hundreds of thousands displaced in recent years by regime forces throughout the war-torn country.

On Sunday, Turkey announced a new offensive, Operation Spring Shield, in northwestern Syria to protect civilians from regime attacks.

It came after at least 34 Turkish soldiers were martyred and dozens injured in an Assad regime airstrike in the de-escalation zone just across Turkey’s southern border on Feb. 27.

Erdoğan slams EU over refugee crisis
President Erdoğan said Athens has no respect for international migration law and Greek security forces had killed two migrants and injured one.
EU foreign policy chief visits Turkey for refugee talks
Turkey-EU relations, the migration crisis, developments regarding Idlib to be discussed during the 2-day visit.
Turkey aims at solving the humanitarian crisis
Speaking on the Syria issue, President Erdoğan said that hundreds of thousands of migrants have left for Europe.
Terrorists attack official vehicle in Turkey's Ağrı
An official statement said that a vehicle carrying customs officials in Turkey's eastern province of Ağrı was hit a rocket fired by terrorists.
