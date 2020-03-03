Turkish, German leaders speak over phone

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke by phone with his German counterpart about recent developments including Idlib and the refugee crises, Turkey’s Communications Directorate said early Tuesday.

TURKEY'S MILITARY OPERATION AGAINST ASSAD REGIME WAS ON THE TABLE

In a statement, the directorate said Erdoğan and Chancellor Angela Merkel also discussed bilateral relations.

Syria’s northwestern Idlib province is home to four million civilians, including hundreds of thousands displaced in recent years by regime forces throughout the war-torn country.

On Sunday, Turkey announced a new offensive, Operation Spring Shield, in northwestern Syria to protect civilians from regime attacks.

It came after at least 34 Turkish soldiers were martyred and dozens injured in an Assad regime airstrike in the de-escalation zone just across Turkey’s southern border on Feb. 27.