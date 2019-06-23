Turkish gov't criticizes Greece for violating Lausanne Peace Treaty

Turkey on Friday decried a decision by Greece that local religious leaders, known as muftis, among the Turkish minority living in the Western Thrace would henceforth be appointed by the state instead of being elected by the local people.

"RELIGIOUS RIGHTS ARE BEING VIOLATED"

"Greece violates the Lausanne Peace Treaty by not recognizing the muftis selected by the Turkish minority," Foreign Ministry Spokesman Hami Aksoy said. Aksoy, said the move violated the minority's religious rights.

Underlining that this decree would eliminate the autonomy of the Mufti establishment in the country, he urged Greece to have intimate and comprehensive communication with the Turkish minority to resolve this problem in line with the Lausanne Treaty.

He said Greece must recognize the muftis elected by the minority and reverse its policy of imposing illegally appointed ones. Aksoy also underlined that it was "worrying" that such intrusive and negative acts took place in an EU member state.