Turkish gov’t announces new coronavirus measures

Police and gendarmerie teams began implementing measures by setting up checkpoints at entrances and exits to cities beginning at midnight.

Turkey announced Friday several strong new measures to stem the spread of the coronavirus, including a 15-day ban on vehicles leaving or entering 31 provinces.

CURFEW FOR YOUNG PEOPLE

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said cities included Istanbul that is home to nearly one-fifth of Turkey’s population, as well as the urban centers of Ankara, Izmir, Bursa and Adana.

Security forces rejected pleas of those wanting to travel, except for compulsory and necessary situations, such as commercial vehicles carrying basic or medical supplies.

Erdoğan set a curfew restricting those younger than 20 from leaving their homes unless absolutely necessary. Wearing face-masks in crowded areas including stores is also now mandatory, said the president, and the gathering of crowds in open spaces, including streets, is not allowed.

The new measures follow last month’s closure of schools, cafes, restaurants, movie theaters, and other venues as well as the cancelation of sports events. Inter-city travelers are already being tested for high fever and coughing, with systems set up at cities boundaries.

Those older than 65, or who suffer from chronic illnesses are also restricted from leaving their homes.

