Turkish gov’t condemns Taliban’s bomb attack in Afghanistan

Turkey on Tuesday condemned the deadly bomb attack on Afghan President Ashraf Ghani’s election campaign rally in the city of Charikar.

"MAY ALLAH'S MERCY BE UPON THEM"

"We strongly condemn this terrorist attack that targets the democratic process in Afghanistan and wish Allah’s mercy upon those who lost their lives, speedy recovery to the wounded, and convey our condolences to President Ghani, the friendly Government and the brotherly people of Afghanistan," a Turkish Foreign Ministry statement said.

The ministry said they hoped the presidential election process takes place in a peaceful and secure atmosphere.

Earlier on Tuesday, at least 24 people were killed in Afghanistan in a Taliban-claimed bomb attack on a campaign rally by President Ashraf Ghani.

Officials at the Ministry of Interior confirmed that the explosion near Massoud Square was caused by a suicide attacker and that it detonated close to one of the Ministry of Defense’s buildings in Police District 9 (PD9) in the city of Kabul.