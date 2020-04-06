taraftar değil haberciyiz
Turkish gov’t declares university scholarships on the way

Turkish youth and sports minister announced that scholarships to be paid to students in full this week.

Even with classes cancelled over coronavirus, Turkish university students will be paid their scholarships in full this week, said the youth and sports minister on Monday.

IN-PERSON CLASSES WERE SUSPENDED LAST MONTH

Starting today, scholarships will be paid in groups, and all students will have their money by the end of this week, said Mehmet Kasapoglu.

Like many countries worldwide facing the virus, last month Turkey suspended in-person classes, deciding instead to continue with distance education for schools and universities.

