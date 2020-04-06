taraftar değil haberciyiz
Turkish gov't distributes free face masks amid outbreak

Citizens can apply for free masks through the country's postal service

Turkey started distributing free face masks to citizens to stem the spread of corornavirus in the country.

Citizens can apply for free masks through the country's postal services' e-commerce website, ePttAVM.com.

PEOPLE WERE BANNED TO ENTER PUBLIC PLACES WITHOUT MASKS

This week, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has announced that people cannot enter shops and marketplaces without face masks.

The Turkish Health Ministry, and Transportation and Infrastructure Ministry decided jointly to distribute free masks, according to the statement on the website of the postal services.

Every citizen, except those aged 20 or under, and 65 or older, can apply for five free masks weekly.

Currently, there is a partial curfew in the country for people aged 20 or under, and 65 or older, to stem the outbreak.

Turkey has confirmed a total of 574 fatalities from the novel coronavirus, while the number of infected people reached 27,069, according to official figures late Saturday.

