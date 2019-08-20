Turkish gov’t opposes foreign intervention in Venezuela

Turkey is against foreign intervention to overthrow legitimate governments and constitutional regimes, including in Venezuela, Turkey affirmed on Monday.

"A CHANGE IN TURKEY’S PRINCIPLED POSITION IN VENEZUELA IS OUT OF THE QUESTION"

"Turkey’s relations with Venezuela are based on principles of non-intervention in internal affairs, respect for sovereign rights of states, popular will and democracy as well as mutual interests," said Foreign Ministry spokesman Hami Aksoy in a statement.

He urged all parties to support political dialogue in Venezuela.

"It is very important that all parties that are willing to find a durable solution to the current disagreements in Venezuela continue to support the political dialogue process. These efforts should not be wasted for the sake of internal political discussions and daily interests," he said.

A change in Turkey’s principled position in Venezuela is out of the question, the statement said, and added: "The decisions taken by the private sector and institutions, especially due to the comprehensive unilateral sanctions imposed on Venezuela by the US, are independ from the official bilateral relations between Turkey and Venezuela."