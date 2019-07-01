Turkish gov't warns citizens on Libya conflicts

Turkish Foreign Ministry on Sunday warned its citizens to stay away from conflict zones in Libya.

SIX TURKS HELD BY HAFTAR IN LIBYA

Turkish Embassy in Tripoli on its website advised its citizens to avoid any steps that will jeopardize their security and safety in the regions under control of the illegal militia loyal to Khalifa Haftar.

It also urged Turkish citizens to stay away from conflict zones under control of the Government of National Accord which is recognized as the only legitimate government by the UN and international community.

On Sunday, Turkish Foreign Ministry urged Haftar illegal militia to release six Turkish citizens they detained in Libya.

It added that Turkey expects immediate release of its citizens, and otherwise, Haftar elements will become legitimate target.