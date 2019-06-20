Turkish-Greek meeting focuses on confidence-building measures

Turkey hosted a Greek delegation for technical negotiations in the capital Ankara to enhance cooperation in the Aegean Sea, the National Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

THE COOPERATION TALKS ARE CONTINUING

“Conducted in a constructive atmosphere, second round of technical meetings in Ankara between Turkish and Greek delegations were concluded today”, read a ministry statement. The meetings focused on confidence-building measures and improving cooperation in the Aegean Sea, it added.

Last month, a Turkish defense delegation visited Athens for a technical meeting with Greek officials to boost cooperation, especially in confidence-building measures and code of conduct in the Aegean Sea.

Turkey says hydrocarbon drilling activities, the source of tension between the two countries, in the Eastern Mediterranean region are based on its legitimate rights stemming from international law.

Turkey has consistently contested the Greek Cypriot administration’s unilateral drilling in the Eastern Mediterranean, saying Turkish Cypriots also have rights to the resources in the area.