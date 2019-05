Turkey claimed a bronze medal on Sunday at World Challenge Cup 2019 in Croatia.

In the men’s rings final, the Turkish male gymnast Yunus Emre Gündoğdu competed at Men's Artistic Gymnastics category in the Croatian city of Osijek.

The event is being held by the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) between May 23-26, which is the oldest established international federation of an Olympic sport, according the official website of the federation.