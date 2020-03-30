taraftar değil haberciyiz
Turkish head coach discharged from hospital

Hospital management says Galatasaray manager Terim recovering.

Turkish Super Lig club Galatasaray's manager Fatih Terim was discharged from the hospital Monday after seven days of treatment for coronavirus.

HE WILL CONTINUE THE TREATMENT AT HOME

"Although his test was still positive, Terim can continue the rest of his treatment at home with improvement in his clinical reports," hospital management said on Twitter.

Terim, 66, had announced on March 23 that he tested positive for the virus.

Turkey has so far reported 132 deaths from coronavirus and confirmed more than 9,200 cases.

