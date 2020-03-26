taraftar değil haberciyiz
Turkish Health Minister announces death toll climbs to 59

In his Twitter post, Fahrettin Koca said 561 new cases were reported.

AA | 26.03.2020 - 08:42..
Turkish Health Minister announces death toll climbs to 59

Turkey confirmed 15 more deaths from the novel coronavirus late on Wednesday, bringing the total number of fatalities to 59.

"TRY TO LIVE WITH ZERO RISK"

A total of 5,035 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours on people suspected of contracting the virus, and 561 tested positive, bringing the tally of infections to 2,433, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter.

Turkish Health Minister announces death toll climbs to 59

While most victims of the virus worldwide were among the elderly, health officials fear they may have contracted it from the young carriers who may be asymptomatic.

