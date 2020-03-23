Turkish health minister reports 9 new deaths from virus

Turkey confirmed nine more deaths from the novel coronavirus late on Sunday, bringing the total fatalities to 30.

20,345 TESTS CONDUCTED

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter that all the deceased were elderly people.

"More than 20,000 coronavirus tests have been conducted so far on people suspected to be infected with the virus and 289 people tested positive in the last 24 hours, carrying the tally of infections to 1,236," he said.

Koca called on all the citizens to be cautious and said: “This country will not be defeated by this threat.”