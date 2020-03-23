taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
6.5706
Euro
7.0661
Altın
1493.9
Borsa
85795.79
Gram Altın
315.4
Bitcoin
40233.77

Turkish health minister reports 9 new deaths from virus

Fahrettin Koca announces 289 new cases, bringing the tally to 1,236.

AA | 23.03.2020 - 08:49..
  1. Haberler
  2. Turkey
Whatsapp ile paylaş
Turkish health minister reports 9 new deaths from virus

Turkey confirmed nine more deaths from the novel coronavirus late on Sunday, bringing the total fatalities to 30.

20,345 TESTS CONDUCTED

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter that all the deceased were elderly people.

Turkish health minister reports 9 new deaths from virus

"More than 20,000 coronavirus tests have been conducted so far on people suspected to be infected with the virus and 289 people tested positive in the last 24 hours, carrying the tally of infections to 1,236," he said.

Koca called on all the citizens to be cautious and said: “This country will not be defeated by this threat.”

İlginizi Çekebilir
Turkey lets civil servants work remotely
Turkish authorities said that flexible work arrangements apply to employees of public institutions and organizations.
Turkey disinfects all public places
Several public places and squares have been disinfected to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
Turkey in relentless fight against coronavirus, Erdoğan says
President Erdoğan said that Turkey working tirelessly to keep virus at bay.
Health measures expanded amid coronavirus outbreak
On late Friday, Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said the number of coronavirus cases in Turkey reached 670.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Kamu personeli, uzaktan veya dönüşümlü çalışabilecek
Kamu personeli, uzaktan veya dönüşümlü çalışabilecek
299
İngiltere'de 18 yaşında bir genç, koronavirüsten öldü
İngiltere'de 18 yaşında bir genç, koronavirüsten öldü
64
Bakan Süleyman Soylu'dan maske stokçularına son uyarı
Bakan Süleyman Soylu'dan maske stokçularına son uyarı
326
Almanya'da 2 kişiden fazla insanın toplanması yasaklandı
Almanya'da 2 kişiden fazla insanın toplanması yasaklandı
63
Kuzey Kore'den bir ayda 3. füze denemesi
Kuzey Kore'den bir ayda 3. füze denemesi
42
THY, 5 şehir hariç tüm yurt dışı seferlerini durdurdu
THY, 5 şehir hariç tüm yurt dışı seferlerini durdurdu
27
İspanya'da koronavirüs hastaları yerlerde yatırıldı
İspanya'da koronavirüs hastaları yerlerde yatırıldı
27
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
[+] Görüş bildir