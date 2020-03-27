Turkish Health Ministry delivers medical supplies to Iran

Turkey has delivered medical supplies and medicines to Iran amid the global coronavirus outbreak.

SEVERAL COUNTRIES ACROSS WORLD SPPLIED MEDICAL AID

Medical aid sent by the Turkish Health Ministry and Iranians living in Turkey has reached the country’s capital Tehran, Iran's Foreign Ministry said Thursday in a statement.

Although the US has not directly imposed sanctions on Iran's healthcare sector, sanctions on Iran’s banking sector and a lack of business with foreign companies that fear they will be included on US sanctions lists if they cooperate with or help Iran make it difficult for Iran to import medical supplies and medicines.

So far, China, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, some European countries and Japan have sent supplies to Iran.