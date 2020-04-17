Turkish Health Ministry reports death toll reaches 1,643

Turkey on Thursday confirmed 125 more deaths from the novel coronavirus over the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 1,643.

The total number of registered coronavirus cases surged to 74,193 as 4,801 more people tested positive for the virus, Turkey's Ministry of Health announced in a statement.

"THE INCREASE IN THE NUMBER OF CASES IS PREDICTABLE"

So far, a total of 7,089 have recovered and been discharged from hospitals, the statement added.

It also said that 40,427 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests reaching 518,143.

Turkey is currently treating 1,854 patients in intensive care units, noted the statement.

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said in a tweet: "We have surpassed the daily target of 40,000 tests. The increase in the number of cases is now predictable." "We have two strengths: precaution and treatment. Let's use them," he added.