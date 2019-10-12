taraftar değil haberciyiz
Turkish howitzers hit Syria’s Ras al-Ayn

Turkey pressed its air and ground offensive against the YPG terror organization in northern Syria.

AA | 12.10.2019 - 12:04..
YPG mortar fire from Syria had killed at least six civilians, including a 9-month-old boy and three girls under 15 since the beginning of the Opreation Peace Spring.

TURKISH FORCES RESPONDED THE ATTACK

Footage taken from Turkey's border province shows a smoke rising after terror targets in Syria's Ras al-Ayn town was hit by howitzers within the operation Peace Spring.

Turkish howitzers hit Syria’s Ras al-Ayn WATCH

Turkey launched the operation to secure its borders by eliminating terrorist elements and to ensure the safe return of Syrian refugees and Syria’s territorial integrity.

