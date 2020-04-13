Turkish Interior Minister announces resignation

Turkey’s interior minister announced Sunday he is stepping down from the post, citing recent incidents ahead of this weekend’s coronavirus curfew across much of Turkey.

"I HAVE SHOULD NOT HAVE CAUSED SUCH SCENES"

“In a process carried out diligently and meticulously, the responsibility for all implementation of the weekend curfew to stem the pandemic falls on me in every respect,” Süleyman Soylu said on Twitter.

Soylu, who has held the post since August 2016, said the scenes that took place just following the declaration of the curfew on Friday night did not reflect smooth implementation of policy.

When the two-day curfew in 31 provinces including most of Turkey’s population was announced late Friday, set to start at midnight, crowds flocked to many shops and bakeries to buy last-minute goods, but often flouted the social distancing rules meant to stem the virus’ spread.

“I have should not have caused such scenes in this incident, whose responsibility belongs to us,” said Soylu, adding that the curfew was meant to help curb the spread of coronavirus

He asked President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to forgive him the incident, and said he will always be faithful to his nation, which he “never wanted to harm.” “I am stepping down from my post as interior minister, which I have carried out with honor,” Soylu said.

"SOYLU HAS EARNED THE GRATITUDE OF THE TURKISH NATION"

President Erdoğan late Sunday turned down the resignation of the interior minister, tendered over incidents that took place Friday, ahead of the weekend coronavirus curfew across much of the country.

Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu “submitted his resignation to the President Erdoğan, and our President told him that he did not find the request suitable,” Turkey’s Communications Directorate said in a written statement.

"Soylu has earned the gratitude of the Turkish nation with his successful record since taking the post in the wake of a defeated 2016 coup attempt," added the statement.