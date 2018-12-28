taraftar değil haberciyiz
Turkish interior minister meets Azerbaijani president

Süleyman Soylu says Azerbaijan's sorrow is Turkey's too, including first and foremost Upper Karabakh issue.

AA | 28.12.2018 - 13:06..
Good relations between Turkey and Azerbaijan make a great contribution to the region, said the Turkish interior minister Süleyman Soylu on Friday.

On the last day of a two-day official visit to the capital Baku, Süleyman Soylu met with Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijan’s president.

"YOUR SORROW IS OUR SORROW"

In the section of the meeting open to reporters, Soylu expressed solidarity with Azerbaijan on territorial issues, saying: "The Upper Karabakh issue first and foremost, your sorrow is our sorrow." Aliyev told Soylu about continuing projects between Turkey and Azerbaijan, stressing that the two countries are friends.

Turkish interior minister meets Azerbaijani president

Karabakh broke away from Azerbaijan in 1991 with military support from neighboring Armenia, and a peace process has yet to be implemented.

Three UN Security Council resolutions and two UN General Assembly resolutions refer to Karabakh as part of Azerbaijan.

The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe refers to the region as being occupied by Armenian forces.

