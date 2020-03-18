taraftar değil haberciyiz
Turkish, Italian leaders discuss joint measures against coronavirus

Speaking over phone, President Erdoğan offered condolences to Italian prime minister over the loss of lives in the country.

AA | 18.03.2020 - 10:14..
Turkish president and Italian prime minister discussed over the phone possible joint measures and cooperation against the coronavirus outbreak on Tuesday.

ITALY REPORTED 2,503 DEATHS

Turkey's Recep Tayyip Erdogan offered condolences to Italy's Giuseppe Conte over the loss of lives due to the coronavirus according to a statement by Turkey’s Communications Directorate.

On Tuesday, Italy reported 345 more deaths from coronavirus, bringing the total number of victims in the country to 2,503, the highest death toll in Europe.

