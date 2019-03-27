taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.3752
Euro
6.13925
Altın
1316.065
Borsa
96527.48
Gram Altın
227.774

Turkish jets did not harass Greek PM's helicopter

Turkish security sources say Turkish jets were on their usual duty.

AA | 27.03.2019 - 11:56..
  1. Haberler
  2. Turkey
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Turkish jets were not involved in any harassment in the Aegean Sea, they were on their usual duties, security sources said on Monday.

"TURKISH JETS DID NOT ATTEMPT ANY HARASSMENT"

Earlier on Monday, some Greek media outlets claimed that Turkish jets harassed a helicopter carrying Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras.

Turkish jets did not harass Greek PM's helicopter

The security sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media, refuted the claims and said the Turkish jets did not attempt any harassment, instead, they were performing their usual duties.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Demet Özdemir'den göbek şov

Demet Özdemir'den göbek şov

54
Londra'daki swap piyasası zor duruma düştü

Londra'daki swap piyasası zor duruma düştü

129
Emax Araştırma'ya göre iki ilde Saadet oyları

Emax Araştırma'ya göre iki ilde Saadet oyları

111
BBP'li aday özür diledi

BBP'li aday özür diledi

164
9 hemşire aynı anda bebek bekliyor

9 hemşire aynı anda bebek bekliyor

79
Dolarda düşüş devam etti

Dolarda düşüş devam etti

269
PKK'nın yönetici 4 ismine operasyon

PKK'nın yönetici 4 ismine operasyon

169
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir