taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.7011
Euro
6.2734
Altın
1522.91
Borsa
101798.99
Gram Altın
278.931
Bitcoin
54245.38

Turkish jets fly over east of Euphrates in Syria

As part of the US-led international operation, 2 Turkish F-16 jets fly over northern Syria.

AA | 24.09.2019 - 17:50..
  1. Haberler
  2. Turkey
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Two Turkish warplanes flew east of the Euphrates in Syria on Tuesday as part of the US-led Operation Inherent Resolve, the Defense Ministry said.

JOINT TASK FORCE

The Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve (CJTF-OIR) was launched by more than 70 countries in June 2014 to eliminate the Daesh terrorist group and the threat it poses to Iraq, Syria and the international community.

Turkish jets fly over east of Euphrates in Syria

"In the framework of Operation Inherent Resolve, two F-16 jets of the Turkish Air Forces Command flew over Syrian airspace east of the Euphrates today between 14:00-16:00 p.m.," the ministry said on Twitter.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
İstanbul'da deprem oldu

İstanbul'da deprem oldu

318
12 uçak Dalaman'dan İngiliz turistleri almaya geldi

12 uçak Dalaman'dan İngiliz turistleri almaya geldi

101
İstanbul'da çakarlı araçlar denetime takıldı

İstanbul'da çakarlı araçlar denetime takıldı

301
Fikret Orman istifa etti

Fikret Orman istifa etti

262
Ekrem İmamoğlu: İBB seçimi soruşturması ne oldu

Ekrem İmamoğlu: İBB seçimi soruşturması ne oldu

416
Vakıflar Genel Müdürlüğü'nden burs fırsatı

Vakıflar Genel Müdürlüğü'nden burs fırsatı

33
FETÖ soruşturması sürüyor

FETÖ soruşturması sürüyor

112
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir