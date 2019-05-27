taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
6.0571
Euro
6.7841
Altın
1286.34
Borsa
86050.65
Gram Altın
250.371

Turkish jets hit PKK terror targets in Iraq

Weapon emplacements, shelters and ammunition depots of terror group destroyed, Turkey’s Defense Ministry says.

AA | 27.05.2019 - 14:22..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Turkish fighter jets hit PKK terrorist targets in northern Iraq, the Turkish Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

PKK IS RESPONSIBLE FOR 40.000 DEATHS

The Defense Ministry said on Twitter that the air operation in the regions of Haftanin destroyed weapon emplacements, shelters and ammunition depots used by PKK terrorists.

Turkish jets hit PKK terror targets in Iraq

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US and the EU has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including many women and children.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
23 Haziran seçimleri için rakamlar ortaya çıkıyor

23 Haziran seçimleri için rakamlar ortaya çıkıyor

492
Sağlık Bakanlığı'ndan kanser aşısı adımı

Sağlık Bakanlığı'ndan kanser aşısı adımı

71
Savunma Bakanı Şoygu'nun S-500 açıklaması

Savunma Bakanı Şoygu'nun S-500 açıklaması

324
Japonya 105 adet F-35 alacak

Japonya 105 adet F-35 alacak

120
Avrupa Parlamentosu seçimlerinde aşırı sağ partiler önde

Avrupa Parlamentosu seçimlerinde aşırı sağ partiler önde

47
Taksi fiyatlarına zam yolda

Taksi fiyatlarına zam yolda

353
Atatürk portresi el emeğiyle tadilattan geçti

Atatürk portresi el emeğiyle tadilattan geçti

348
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir