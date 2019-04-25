Turkish jets hit PKK terror targets in N. Iraq

Turkish jets destroyed weapon emplacements, ammunition depots and shelters of the PKK terror group in northern Iraq, the Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

The airstrikes targeted PKK positions in the Hakurk, Zap, Avaşin-Basyan, Gara and Qandil regions, the ministry said on Twitter.

Four Turkish soldiers were martyred and six others injured on Friday during operations against terrorists in the Turkey-Iraq border area.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US and the EU has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women and children.