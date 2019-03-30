taraftar değil haberciyiz
Turkish jets hit PKK terrorists in Northhern Iraq

Turkish military conduct airstrike in Iraq's Mt Qandil as well as Hakurk and Avaşin-Basyan areas.

AA | 30.03.2019 - 09:26..
Turkey pounded shelters of PKK terror group's ringleaders in northern Iraq's Mt Qandil in an air operation on early Saturday, according to the statement from Turkish Defense Ministry.

The statement said Turkish fighter jets also hit PKK terrorists in Hakurk and Avaşin-Basyan areas, who were in preparation of attacking Turkey's border troops.

Turkish jets hit PKK terrorists in Northhern Iraq

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK  listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US and the EU have been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including many women and children.

