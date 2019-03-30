Turkish jets hit PKK terrorists in Northhern Iraq

Turkey pounded shelters of PKK terror group's ringleaders in northern Iraq's Mt Qandil in an air operation on early Saturday, according to the statement from Turkish Defense Ministry.

The statement said Turkish fighter jets also hit PKK terrorists in Hakurk and Avaşin-Basyan areas, who were in preparation of attacking Turkey's border troops.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US and the EU have been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including many women and children.