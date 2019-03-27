taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.41235
Euro
6.18515
Altın
1318.245
Borsa
95632.25
Gram Altın
229.263

Turkish jets neutralize top PKK terrorists in N.Iraq

Turkish forces seriously injure terrorist PKK leader’s closest aide and neutralize 3 other senior PKK terrorists.

AA | 27.03.2019 - 13:32..
  1. Haberler
  2. Turkey
Whatsapp ile paylaş

In a joint operation, Turkish army and intelligence units last week hit several senior targets at the terrorist PKK’s base on Mt. Qandil, northern Iraq, security sources said on Wednesday.

TERRORISTS WERE SET TO HOLD A MEETING

The operation last Thursday was ordered in light of intelligence that Rıza Altun, the top aide to PKK leader Cemil Bayık, and other senior terrorists were set to hold a meeting on Qandil, near the Iranian border, said the sources, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media. Using precise coordinates supplied by Turkish intelligence, the strikes by Turkish jets seriously injured Altun.

Turkish jets neutralize top PKK terrorists in N.Iraq

The operation also neutralized several top terrorist PKK targets, including its so-called foreign relations officer "Navdar," codenamed Mikail Özdemir, so-called spokesman "Serhat Varto," codenamed Emrullah Dursun, and the so-called Qandil regional manager "Sinan Sor," code-named Ali Aktaş.

Turkish jets neutralize top PKK terrorists in N.Iraq WATCH

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK  listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US and the EU have been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including many women and children.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Demet Özdemir'den göbek şov

Demet Özdemir'den göbek şov

65
Emax Araştırma'ya göre iki ilde Saadet oyları

Emax Araştırma'ya göre iki ilde Saadet oyları

163
Londra'daki swap piyasası zor duruma düştü

Londra'daki swap piyasası zor duruma düştü

152
PKK'nın yönetici 4 ismine operasyon

PKK'nın yönetici 4 ismine operasyon

261
BBP'li Serkan Yüksel özür diledi

BBP'li Serkan Yüksel özür diledi

203
Kandil'deki operasyonda vurulan teröristler

Kandil'deki operasyonda vurulan teröristler

236
9 hemşire aynı anda bebek bekliyor

9 hemşire aynı anda bebek bekliyor

84
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir