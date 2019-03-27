Turkish jets neutralize top PKK terrorists in N.Iraq

In a joint operation, Turkish army and intelligence units last week hit several senior targets at the terrorist PKK’s base on Mt. Qandil, northern Iraq, security sources said on Wednesday.

TERRORISTS WERE SET TO HOLD A MEETING

The operation last Thursday was ordered in light of intelligence that Rıza Altun, the top aide to PKK leader Cemil Bayık, and other senior terrorists were set to hold a meeting on Qandil, near the Iranian border, said the sources, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media. Using precise coordinates supplied by Turkish intelligence, the strikes by Turkish jets seriously injured Altun.

The operation also neutralized several top terrorist PKK targets, including its so-called foreign relations officer "Navdar," codenamed Mikail Özdemir, so-called spokesman "Serhat Varto," codenamed Emrullah Dursun, and the so-called Qandil regional manager "Sinan Sor," code-named Ali Aktaş.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US and the EU have been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including many women and children.