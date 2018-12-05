Turkish Justice Ministry official in London dismissed

A Turkish Justice Ministry official at Turkey’s Embassy in London was dismissed on Wednesday amid a so-far unsuccessful attempt to extradite a member of the FETO terrorist group, according to judicial sources.

The attache faces an investigation and was summoned home on Nov. 30 over improper paperwork on the extradition of Akın İpek, a fugitive member of the Fetullah Terrorist Group (FETO), the group behind a 2016 defeated coup in Turkey.

"THE EXTRADITION PROCESS DOESN'T REFLECT THE TRUTH"

“The post shared on social media allegedly sent by the Justice Ministry regarding FETO fugitive Akin Ipek's extradition process doesn’t reflect the truth,” the Justice Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday. The ministry said they sent proper documents to the British court on Sept. 13.

"We have ascertained that our official in London prepared a one-page information sheet on his own and sent it to the British Prosecutor’s office without ministry approval," it said.

On Nov. 28 a British court rejected Turkey’s request for extradition of three suspects linked to FETO, but the verdict is open to appeal.

FETO and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016 which left 251 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured.

Ankara also accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.