Turkish main opposition insults voters

Turkish main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) published a notice that insults voters who don’t vote for the party, implying that they have a low human development level.

21.11.2018 - 13:53
  1. Haberler
  2. English
Turkish main opposition insults voters

Before the upcoming local elections in Turkey, political parties started their alliance meetings as well as the propaganda activities.

While the party making promises based on public serving, it also insulted its possible future-voters. In the leaflets distributing by the party, an index published shows the human development level.

"WE ARE DEVASTATED"

The message of the index was clear: To insult the non-CHP-voters. With the index, the party tried to call the non-CHP-voters “ignorant” saying that “We are not enjoying the situation, we are devastated”. The municipalities mentioned in the list are being governed by CHP, yet still, they are known for their failures on the public service/ satisfaction correlation.

