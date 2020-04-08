Turkish medical aid plane reaches Serbia

The cargo plane is welcomed by Defence Minister of Serbia, Aleksandar Vulin and Turkish Ambassador to Belgrade Tanju Bilgic.

TURKEY WILL CONTINUE SENDING MEDICAL AID

Turkey previously sent medical aid to Italy and Spain, the countries in Europe worst hit by the virus.

Since the virus emerged last December in the Chinese city of Wuhan, it has spread to at least 184 countries and regions.

There are more than 1.43 million confirmed infections worldwide and more than 82,000 deaths, according to the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.