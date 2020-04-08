taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Turkish medical aid plane reaches Serbia

A Turkish military cargo plane arrives at Belgrade Nikola Tesla Airport to deliver Turkey's medical aid to North Macedonia, Montenegro, Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina and Kosovo.

Turkish medical aid plane reaches Serbia

The cargo plane is welcomed by Defence Minister of Serbia, Aleksandar Vulin and Turkish Ambassador to Belgrade Tanju Bilgic.

TURKEY WILL CONTINUE SENDING MEDICAL AID

Turkey previously sent medical aid to Italy and Spain, the countries in Europe worst hit by the virus.

Turkish medical aid plane reaches Serbia

Since the virus emerged last December in the Chinese city of Wuhan, it has spread to at least 184 countries and regions.

There are more than 1.43 million confirmed infections worldwide and more than 82,000 deaths, according to the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

