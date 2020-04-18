taraftar değil haberciyiz
Turkish medics work full time to curb coronavirus

According to the latest figures on Friday, Turkey confirmed 78,546 coronavirus cases and 1,769 dead.

AA
Turkish medics work full time to curb coronavirus

Turkish medical experts personnel are working around the clock to curb coronavirus as the country’s death toll reached 1,769 on Friday.

GOOD RESPONSE FOR PLASMA TREATMENT

Patients in Turkey receiving convalescent plasma therapy have been responding positively to coronavirus treatment as well.

Doctor Aziz Ahmet Surer said “We started to organize for coronavirus in January. We have prepared our intensive care units as negative pressure areas due to coronavirus.”

Turkish medics work full time to curb coronavirus

“After the health ministry declared our hospital as a pandemic hospital, we divided our campus into various areas. We keep our patients with a diagnosis of infectious disease in separate areas,” he added.

UN official: Turkey's food supplies safe amid pandemic
Touching on Turkey's general steps to stem the pandemic, UN official said the country has been very deliberate in its fight against the coronavirus pandemic since day one.
Turkey continues weekend curfews in 31 provinces
Bakeries, hospitals, pharmacies and workplaces producing health products and medical supplies would continue to operate, according to the circular.
Turkey's death toll from coronavirus reaches 1,769
according to the health minister, with the 4,353 more coronavirus cases, the tally raised to 78,546.
Turkey produces mechanical breathing device
The device has a feature of providing basic respiratory support for a coronavirus patient who is aggravated due to shortness of breath and low oxygen in the blood.
