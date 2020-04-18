Turkish medics work full time to curb coronavirus

Turkish medical experts personnel are working around the clock to curb coronavirus as the country’s death toll reached 1,769 on Friday.

GOOD RESPONSE FOR PLASMA TREATMENT

Patients in Turkey receiving convalescent plasma therapy have been responding positively to coronavirus treatment as well.

Doctor Aziz Ahmet Surer said “We started to organize for coronavirus in January. We have prepared our intensive care units as negative pressure areas due to coronavirus.”





“After the health ministry declared our hospital as a pandemic hospital, we divided our campus into various areas. We keep our patients with a diagnosis of infectious disease in separate areas,” he added.