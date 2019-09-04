taraftar değil haberciyiz
Turkish military begins training of Russian S-400 system

Turkey had received its first Russian S-400 missiles in July. The delivery of the first battery was completed on July 25.

AA | 04.09.2019 - 15:44..
Turkish Air Force personnel are attending a training for S-400 missile defense systems in Russia.

"S-400 training started in Gatchina, Russia with the participation of Air Force Command personnel as part of long-range air-and-missile defense system project," Turkey's Defense Ministry said Wednesday in a tweet.

TURKEY HAD RECEIVED THE SECOND BATCH OF S-400

The second batch of equipment of the S-400 was received on Aug. 27, and the delivery is slated to continue for around one month, according to Turkey's Defense Ministry.

Opposing deployment of the Russian system, US officials argued that they would be incompatible with the NATO systems and expose its fifth generation, the state-of-art, F-35 jet, to possible Russian subterfuge. Turkey, however, emphasized that the S-400 would not be integrated into the NATO systems, thus had no chance to pose any threat to the alliance or its armaments.

Turkish military begins training of Russian S-400 system

Turkey even asked for setting up of a commission to clarify any technical issues. But US has, so far, not responded to this proposal. The S-400 system is seen as one of the most advanced missile systems in the world, capable of tracking several targets simultaneously.

