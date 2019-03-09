taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.44395
Euro
6.118
Altın
1300.1
Borsa
101538.28
Gram Altın
227.579

Turkish military completes patrols in Syria’s Idlib

Assad regime constantly targets Idlib’s de-escalation zone, killing more than 100 civilians since the beginning of 2019.

AA | 09.03.2019 - 09:01..
  1. Haberler
  2. Turkey
Whatsapp ile paylaş
Turkish military completes patrols in Syria’s Idlib

The Turkish Armed Forces on Friday concluded patrols in the northwestern Syrian city of Idlib.

TURKISH ARMY CONTINUE HOLDING PATROLS

In the Sochi Summit held on Feb. 14, the guarantor countries -- Turkey, Russia and Iran -- had agreed on the Turkish army’s patrols in Idlib’s de-escalation zone. The patrols stretched from northern Idlib city to southern Aleppo.

Turkish military completes patrols in Syria’s Idlib

The route of patrol includes six points -- Kafr Lusin and Al-Dana districts, north of Idlib; Atarib town, west of Aleppo city; and Qammari, Qanater and Al-Eiss towns, southwest of Aleppo city.

Turkish military completes patrols in Syria’s Idlib

Earlier, Turkish National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar told Anadolu Agency that Turkish army would hold patrols in the demilitarized zone of Idlib while Russian army would patrol outside of the city.

Turkish military completes patrols in Syria’s Idlib

Within the framework of the Astana agreements, Turkey currently holds 12 ceasefire observatory points in Idlib’s de-escalation zone while Russia has 10 points.

Turkish military completes patrols in Syria’s Idlib

Bashar al-Assad regime, ignoring the agreements, constantly strikes Idlib’s de-escalation zone. Since the beginning of 2019, the regime attacks have left at least 111 civilians dead and more than 300 injured.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Bahçeli'den, Kılıçdaroğlu'na kalpaklı pozla yanıt

Bahçeli'den, Kılıçdaroğlu'na kalpaklı pozla yanıt

95
Fenerbahçe'ye Başakşehir maçı öncesi taraftar desteği

Fenerbahçe'ye Başakşehir maçı öncesi taraftar desteği

47
10 soruda Türkiye'nin S-400 füze sistemi almasının nedeni

10 soruda Türkiye'nin S-400 füze sistemi almasının nedeni

32
Matematikten 95 üstü puan alamayan çocuğunu terk etti

Matematikten 95 üstü puan alamayan çocuğunu terk etti

27
Anadolu Efes Avrupa Ligi'nde Barcelona'dan rövanşı aldı

Anadolu Efes Avrupa Ligi'nde Barcelona'dan rövanşı aldı

10
Patlayan televizyon, minik Samet'i öldürdü

Patlayan televizyon, minik Samet'i öldürdü

7
Bileti yanan tren yolcularına tazminat hakkı

Bileti yanan tren yolcularına tazminat hakkı

3
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir