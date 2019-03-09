Turkish military completes patrols in Syria’s Idlib

The Turkish Armed Forces on Friday concluded patrols in the northwestern Syrian city of Idlib.

TURKISH ARMY CONTINUE HOLDING PATROLS

In the Sochi Summit held on Feb. 14, the guarantor countries -- Turkey, Russia and Iran -- had agreed on the Turkish army’s patrols in Idlib’s de-escalation zone. The patrols stretched from northern Idlib city to southern Aleppo.

The route of patrol includes six points -- Kafr Lusin and Al-Dana districts, north of Idlib; Atarib town, west of Aleppo city; and Qammari, Qanater and Al-Eiss towns, southwest of Aleppo city.

Earlier, Turkish National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar told Anadolu Agency that Turkish army would hold patrols in the demilitarized zone of Idlib while Russian army would patrol outside of the city.

Within the framework of the Astana agreements, Turkey currently holds 12 ceasefire observatory points in Idlib’s de-escalation zone while Russia has 10 points.

Bashar al-Assad regime, ignoring the agreements, constantly strikes Idlib’s de-escalation zone. Since the beginning of 2019, the regime attacks have left at least 111 civilians dead and more than 300 injured.