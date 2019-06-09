taraftar değil haberciyiz
Turkish military destroyed PKK caves in Operation Claw

During the operation, a large amount of ammunition, weapons and explosives were also seized.

AA | 09.06.2019 - 16:43..
Caves and shelters used by PKK terror organization for producing improvised explosive devices (IED) were destroyed during Turkey's Operation Claw, the National Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

HAKURK REGION

"The caves and shelters which were found to be used by the PKK terrorist organization as an IED production site were destroyed in the successful Operation Claw in Hakurk region of northern Iraq," the ministry said in the statement.

A total of 43 PKK terrorists have been neutralized since May 27 in Operation Claw which was launched by Turkish Armed Forces against the PKK terror group in northern Iraq.

Authorities often use the word “neutralized" in statements to imply terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

