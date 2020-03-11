taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
6.1428
Euro
6.9833
Altın
1663.34
Borsa
101062.51
Gram Altın
328.226
Bitcoin
48138.64

Turkish minister announces first case of coronavirus

Fahrettin Koca confirmed that the citizen who tested positive has been isolated.

AA | 11.03.2020 - 09:59..
  1. Haberler
  2. Turkey
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Turkey announced its first case of the novel coronavirus early Wednesday while stressing that all precautionary measures were being taken.

HE CONTRACTED THE VIRUS AFTER RETURNING FROM EUROPE

"A male citizen tested positive for the coronavirus in the evening," Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said at a press conference in the capital, Ankara. "The infected individual contracted the virus after returning from Europe. He has been completely isolated," Koca said.

"The patient’s general condition is good. All of his family members and those who came into contact with him are under surveillance," he added.

Turkish minister announces first case of coronavirus

Turkey last month closed its border with Iran, which has been hard-hit by the virus, and canceled all flights to the country.

The global death toll from the coronavirus is more than 4,000 with more than 113,000 confirmed cases in 110 countries, according to the World Health Organization.

İlginizi Çekebilir
Turkish minister warns citizens for coronavirus outbreak
Last month, Turkey closed its border gates with Iran, one of the worst-hit countries by the coronavirus, and canceled all flights to the country.
Turkey disinfects historical palaces against coronavirus
Turkish authorities started the disinfection on a monthly basis when the virus emerged in the world.
Turkish, Russian military committees to meet for Syria
The meeting was set to discuss the ceasefire deal reached on March 5 by Russian, Turkish leaders, Turkish ministry stated.
Turkey-Russia joint patrols to take place in N.Syria
No violations of the cease-fire have been reported since Thursday, when Turkish and Russian officials reached the new deal in Moscow.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Sağlık Bakanı Fahrettin Koca: Koronavirüs Türkiye'de
Sağlık Bakanı Fahrettin Koca: Koronavirüs Türkiye'de
1257
Sağlık Bakanı: Virüs Avrupa'dan geldi
Sağlık Bakanı: Virüs Avrupa'dan geldi
666
Koronavirüsten korunma yolları
Koronavirüsten korunma yolları
148
Trump: Koronavirüs testine gerek görmedim
Trump: Koronavirüs testine gerek görmedim
81
Göçmenleri durdurmak isteyen Kurz ve Miçotakis görüştü
Göçmenleri durdurmak isteyen Kurz ve Miçotakis görüştü
61
Midilli Adası'nda koronavirüs vakası görüldü
Midilli Adası'nda koronavirüs vakası görüldü
33
Şampiyonlar Ligi'nde çeyrek finale çıkan takımlar
Şampiyonlar Ligi'nde çeyrek finale çıkan takımlar
4
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir