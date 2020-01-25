Turkish minister expresses thanks for support messages

Turkey's Foreign Ministry early Saturday conveyed gratitude to foreign missions for their condolence messages over a powerful earthquake which jolted eastern part of the country.

"THANK YOU FOR YOUR SOLIDARITY"

“Thank you for your solidarity,” the ministry said in a Twitter post sharing the EU’s supportive message.

“The EU stands with Turkey, expresses deepest condolences to the families of the victims and sincere hopes for speedy recovery of the injured,” said the Delegation of the European Union to Turkey.

Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu also thanked on social media for supportive messages and calls of the heads of the countries that condole with Turkey.