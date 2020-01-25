taraftar değil haberciyiz
Turkish minister expresses thanks for support messages

A number of countries and foreign diplomatic missions to Turkey sent condolences Friday including the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), Greece and the EU.

AA | 25.01.2020 - 09:42..
Turkey's Foreign Ministry early Saturday conveyed gratitude to foreign missions for their condolence messages over a powerful earthquake which jolted eastern part of the country.

"THANK YOU FOR YOUR SOLIDARITY"

“Thank you for your solidarity,” the ministry said in a Twitter post sharing the EU’s supportive message.

Turkish minister expresses thanks for support messages

“The EU stands with Turkey, expresses deepest condolences to the families of the victims and sincere hopes for speedy recovery of the injured,” said the Delegation of the European Union to Turkey.

Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu also thanked on social media for supportive messages and calls of the heads of the countries that condole with Turkey.

