Turkish minister slams Greek counterpart's remarks

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Thursday slammed his Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias for claims that asylum seekers are "being used to achieve the political objectives."

"GREECE SHOULD TREAT REFUGEES AS HUMAN BEINGS"

"@NikosDendias do you think it is acceptable to throw tear gas bombs at innocent refugees? Is it acceptable to shoot and kill them? Instead of spreading fake news about us #Greece should treat refugees as human beings, just like #Turkey. #GreeceAttacksRefugees," Cavusoglu said on Twitter.

Thousands of asylum seekers have since flocked to Edirne, along the borders with Greece and Bulgaria, to make their way to Europe.

Greek police attack migrants on Turkish border WATCH

The Greek reaction to refugees has been harsh, with many battered, attacked, tear-gassed and several killed by Greek forces.

Turkey's decision to open the border came after 34 Turkish soldiers were martyred by Assad regime forces in Idlib, northwestern Syria last week. The Turkish soldiers were stationed there to protect local civilians under a 2018 deal with Russia under which acts of aggression are prohibited in the region.