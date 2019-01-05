taraftar değil haberciyiz
Turkish minister tests indigenous helicopter engine

New engine 'critical step' in reducing foreign dependence, says minister of industry and technology.

AA | 05.01.2019 - 10:16..
Turkey’s technology minister tested a new engine Friday for the country’s new nationally developed helicopter.

"CRITICAL STEP"

During a trip to the central city of Eskisehir, Mustafa Varank visited a factory of Turkish Engine Industries (TEI) where the TS1400 turboshaft engine had been developed for the indigenous multirole T625 ‘Gokbey’ helicopter.

Varank also attended the inauguration of new aeronautical testing equipment with which the motor was tested. “The TS1400 turboshaft engine, which was entirely designed and developed by TEI engineers, is a critical step in shaking off dependence on the outside,” Varank said in a speech after inspecting the engine and testing area.

Adding that at least one of every two planes worldwide use parts manufactured by TEI, Varank underlined that Turkey is seeking greater progress in aeronautics and space technology. He stressed that through firms like TEI, 21 billion Turkish lira ($3.9 billion) of investment had been made in Eskisehir over 17 years.

The T625 is a new generation twin engine six-ton class helicopter developed in response to growing market demand, according to Turkish Aircraft Industries Corporation.

