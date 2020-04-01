taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
6.6233
Euro
7.3051
Altın
1587.41
Borsa
89643.71
Gram Altın
337.694
Bitcoin
41779.11

Turkish ministry data shows death toll rises to 214

According to the latest data, 2,704 new cases recorded in past 24 hours, bringing total to 13,531.

AA |
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Turkish ministry data shows death toll rises to 214

The death toll in Turkey from the new coronavirus rose to 214 after 46 more people died of the disease in the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry announced on Tuesday.

243 PEOPLE DISCHARGED FROM HOSPITALS

The total number of confirmed cases surged to 13,531, as another 2,704 people tested positive for the virus, according to the ministry data.

A total of 243 patients have recovered and been discharged from hospitals since the beginning of the outbreak, according to the data, which said 847 patients are being treated under intensive care.

Turkish ministry data shows death toll rises to 214

Also, 15,422 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours and the total number of tests carried out so far rose to 92,403.

İlginizi Çekebilir
12-year-old Belgian girl dies from coronavirus
Health Ministry spokesman said that the girl had had a fever for three days before her death and tested positive for coronavirus.
US renews 4 restrictions on Iran's nuclear program
Iran, China, Russia and a number of other countries have been vocal about the lifting of US sanctions at a time when countries are combating the spread of coronavirus.
Iranian health official announces 2,898 deaths
At a meeting broadcast live, Iranian President Rouhani called on Iranians to avoid public places.
Macron calls France to be united
Visiting a mask factory on Tuesday, French President expressed that the French industry needs to raise production.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Eve kapanan Vedat Muric, kendini menajerlik oyununa verdi
Eve kapanan Vedat Muric, kendini menajerlik oyununa verdi
19
KKTC'de koronaya karşı sokağa çıkma yasağı uygulanıyor
KKTC'de koronaya karşı sokağa çıkma yasağı uygulanıyor
38
Uşak'ta caddeyi dolduran kalabalık, valiyi kızdırdı
Uşak'ta caddeyi dolduran kalabalık, valiyi kızdırdı
126
Trump: Önümüzdeki 2 hafta çok zor geçecek
Trump: Önümüzdeki 2 hafta çok zor geçecek
36
Trump: Hastanelere giden sağlık çalışanları asker gibiydi
Trump: Hastanelere giden sağlık çalışanları asker gibiydi
45
İngiltere'de 13 yaşındaki çocuk korona nedeniyle öldü
İngiltere'de 13 yaşındaki çocuk korona nedeniyle öldü
23
Cengiz Ünder'den Evde Kal paylaşımı
Cengiz Ünder'den Evde Kal paylaşımı
12
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
[+] Görüş bildir