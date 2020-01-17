Turkish ministry repatriates foreign terrorist to Denmark

Turkey continues extraditing captured Daesh/ISIS terrorists to their countries of origin.

Turkey deported a foreign terrorist to Denmark, according to the Turkish Interior Ministry on Thursday.

TURKEY IS DETERMINED TO REPATRIATE FOREIGN TERRORISTS

Without naming the terrorist group, the ministry said in a statement that Turkey will continue returning foreign terrorists to their home countries.

The issue of handling of Daesh/ISIS members and their families detained in Syria has been controversial, with Turkey arguing foreign-born terrorists should be repatriated to their countries of origin, while several European countries have refused, saying the terrorists were denationalized.

Since recognizing Daesh/ISIS as a terror group in 2013, Turkey has been attacked by the group numerous times. The attacks have killed 315 people and injured hundreds.

In response to the attacks, Turkey launched anti-terror operations at home and abroad, neutralizing 3,500 Daesh/ISIS terrorists and arresting 5,500.