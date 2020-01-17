taraftar değil haberciyiz
Turkish ministry repatriates foreign terrorist to Denmark

Turkey deported nearly 780 foreign terrorists back to their countries in 2019.

AA | 17.01.2020 - 09:11..
  1. Haberler
  2. Turkey
Turkey continues extraditing captured Daesh/ISIS terrorists to their countries of origin.

Turkey deported a foreign terrorist to Denmark, according to the Turkish Interior Ministry on Thursday.

TURKEY IS DETERMINED TO REPATRIATE FOREIGN TERRORISTS

Without naming the terrorist group, the ministry said in a statement that Turkey will continue returning foreign terrorists to their home countries.

The issue of handling of Daesh/ISIS members and their families detained in Syria has been controversial, with Turkey arguing foreign-born terrorists should be repatriated to their countries of origin, while several European countries have refused, saying the terrorists were denationalized.

Since recognizing Daesh/ISIS as a terror group in 2013, Turkey has been attacked by the group numerous times. The attacks have killed 315 people and injured hundreds.

In response to the attacks, Turkey launched anti-terror operations at home and abroad, neutralizing 3,500 Daesh/ISIS terrorists and arresting 5,500.

İlginizi Çekebilir
Erdoğan: The solution is to build an alternative canal
President Erdoğan expressed that the Kanal Istanbul project aims to prevent risks posed by vessels carrying dangerous shipments through the Bosphorus Strait.
Indonesia wants to buy submarines from Turkey
Last November, Indonesian defense minister Subianto paid an official visit to Turkey to meet with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Turkish counterpart Hulusi Akar.
Turkey launches Operation Kapan-4 Mava
A total of 795 security personnel including gendarmerie and police as well as village guards are taking part in the operation.
Turkey plans to produce 1 million electirc cars by 2030
On Dec. 27, Turkey introduced its first indigenous automobile prototype that was designed and manufactured in 18 months by Turkey’s Automobile Joint Venture Group (TOGG).
