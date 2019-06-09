Turkish National Team beats France in EURO 2020 qualifiers

Turkey defeated France for the first time ever in its history, 2-0, to lead Group H in EURO 2020 qualifiers.

TURKISH TEAM DIDN'T LET FRANCE TO BE ACTIVE

Cengiz Ünder's free-kick from the left side met with defender Merih Demiral, who headed the ball inside the six yard box. There, another defender, Kaan Ayhan towered to head the ball in to give Turkey the lead.

Turkish attacks did not stop there, as they grabbed the comfortable 2-0 lead just ten minutes later.

Dorukhan Tokoz's through ball met with Cengiz Under, as his powerful shot from the right cross beat Hugo Lloris.

THE TEAM LEADS GROUP H IN EURO 2020 QUALIFIERS

In the second half, Turkey controlled the ball and did not let France be dangerous, as the national squad defeated the current world champions for the first time in their history.

Turkey now leads Group H in EURO 2020 qualifiers with 9 points in 3 matches, scoring 8 unanswered goals in total.

Turkey, in the first match, defeated Albania 2-0, then beat Moldova 4-0.