Turkish official condemns Macron over Islamophobic remark

French President has earlier said that he will stop the practice of bringing in Muslim preachers from foreign countries.

AA | 19.02.2020 - 14:54..
Turkey's parliament speaker on Wednesday slammed French President Emmanuel Macron's Islamophobic remarks.

"FRANCE SHOULD CONFRONT ITS RACIST HISTORY"

"Macron's remarks on struggling with Islamic separatism are example of crude Islamophobia," Mustafa Sentop said in a tweet. "France should first confront its racist and massacrist history," he said, referring to its colonialist past.

Sentop's remarks came after Macron said he will end the system in which foreign countries send Muslim preachers to France -- in a crackdown on what he called "separatism".

He said the government has asked the country's Muslim body to train preachers in France and in the French language to prevent the spread of what he called political Islam.

