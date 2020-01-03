Turkish officials hail Libya troops motion

Turkish officials welcome a motion ratified by parliament that authorized the country to send troops to Libya.

"Turkey will continue to be strong in the field and at the table," presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said on Twitter. "The Libya troops deployment motion ratified in the Turkish Parliament is an important step taken in order to ensure peace and stability in Libya and to protect the interests of our country in North Africa and the Mediterranean," he added.

"WE ARE COMMITTED TO THE SECURITY OF OUR LIBYAN BROTHERS"

"Our parliament authorized the deployment of our troops to Libya to help the Libyan government upon their official request. We are committed to the security of our Libyan brothers and sisters. We will oppose any attempts to sow discord among them for the interest of outsiders," Turkey's Communications Director Fahrettin Altun said

He said some countries try to put "their narrow interests above international peace and security in the Mediterranean" and warned that any agreement excluding Libya's legitimate government will drag the country into further chaos.

"Turkey will work toward defending international law, achieving security and preserving peace in Libya & the Eastern Mediterranean. We will prevent any effort to exploit the conflict in the region. At the same time, we are also ready to cooperate on establishing stability!" he added.