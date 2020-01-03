taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.9691
Euro
6.6609
Altın
1541.57
Borsa
115262.73
Gram Altın
295.699
Bitcoin
43148.67

Turkish officials hail Libya troops motion

Turkey's Communications Director said on Twitter that the deal between Turkey and Libya is the best guarantee for regional security and stability.

AA | 03.01.2020 - 10:20..
  1. Haberler
  2. Turkey
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Turkish officials welcome a motion ratified by parliament that authorized the country to send troops to Libya.

"Turkey will continue to be strong in the field and at the table," presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said on Twitter. "The Libya troops deployment motion ratified in the Turkish Parliament is an important step taken in order to ensure peace and stability in Libya and to protect the interests of our country in North Africa and the Mediterranean," he added.

"WE ARE COMMITTED TO THE SECURITY OF OUR LIBYAN BROTHERS"

"Our parliament authorized the deployment of our troops to Libya to help the Libyan government upon their official request. We are committed to the security of our Libyan brothers and sisters. We will oppose any attempts to sow discord among them for the interest of outsiders," Turkey's Communications Director Fahrettin Altun said

Turkish officials hail Libya troops motion

He said some countries try to put "their narrow interests above international peace and security in the Mediterranean" and warned that any agreement excluding Libya's legitimate government will drag the country into further chaos.

"Turkey will work toward defending international law, achieving security and preserving peace in Libya & the Eastern Mediterranean. We will prevent any effort to exploit the conflict in the region. At the same time, we are also ready to cooperate on establishing stability!" he added.

İlginizi Çekebilir
Turkish FM spokesman criticizes East-Med project
In a recent statement, the spokesman said that such sordid plans would continue to fail in the future, as they did in the past.
Turkey plans to build model area in Syria safe zone
Turkish Vice President stated that the government was working on area where Syrians can leave peacefully.
Erdoğan: Stopping the refugee influx is a difficult task
Turkey has so far spent $40 billion on the refugees, according to official figures.
Power plants shut for not using filters
Earlier this year, President Erdoğan had vetoed a law to delay the installation of filters on thermal power plants.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
ABD: Bağdat'ta İranlı komutanı vurduk

ABD: Bağdat'ta İranlı komutanı vurduk

284
Bağdat'ta füze saldırısı: İranlı komutan öldürüldü

Bağdat'ta füze saldırısı: İranlı komutan öldürüldü

109
Trump'un Bağdat'taki saldırı sonrası paylaşımı

Trump'un Bağdat'taki saldırı sonrası paylaşımı

89
Hamaney Twitter üzerinden Trump'a cevap verdi

Hamaney Twitter üzerinden Trump'a cevap verdi

62
Yangınzedeler tatil yapan Avustralya Başbakanına öfkeli

Yangınzedeler tatil yapan Avustralya Başbakanına öfkeli

121
Hamaney'den intikam cümleleri

Hamaney'den intikam cümleleri

154
Memur ve emeklilerin 2020'de alacakları zam oranı

Memur ve emeklilerin 2020'de alacakları zam oranı

57
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir