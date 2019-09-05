taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.6926
Euro
6.2977
Altın
1542.53
Borsa
100134.63
Gram Altın
282.416

Turkish officials tol hold talks with US on safe zone

In a phone conversation, Turkish Presidential aid Kalın and John Bolton discussed the developments in Syria, fight against terrorism and bilateral trade relations.

AA | 05.09.2019 - 11:25..
  1. Haberler
  2. Turkey
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Turkey's presidential aide Ibrahim Kalın, US National Security Advisor John Bolton speak over phone

Turkey's presidential aide Ibrahim Kalin and US National Security Advisor John Bolton on Wednesday spoke over the phone and discussed operationalization of the agreed safe zone in northern Syria, according to a statement by the Turkish presidency.

TWO SIDES HAD REACHED AN AGREEMENT

"Turkish side completed its preparations as part of the implementation of Turkey-US joint operational plan without delay," said the statement.

During the phone call, they discussed the details to accelerate the steps to be taken for the safe zone in northern Syria, protecting the Idlib consensus, completing the establishment of the Constitutional Commission and implementing the measures to prevent new refugee influxes.

Turkish officials tol hold talks with US on safe zone

Turkish and US military officials reached an agreement on Aug. 7 that the safe zone in northern Syria will serve as a "peace corridor" for displaced Syrians, longing to return home and a Joint Operations Center in Turkey will be set up to coordinate its establishment.

Turkish officials tol hold talks with US on safe zone

They also discussed steps to be taken to increase the bilateral trade volume, expected visit of US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross to Turkey in the coming days, as well as the meeting between Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the US President Donald Trump as part of Turkish president's visit to UN General Assembly on Sept. 22-25 in New York.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Kadıköy’de minibüs şoförü ortalığı birbirine kattı

Kadıköy’de minibüs şoförü ortalığı birbirine kattı

365
Erdoğan’ın nükleer silah açıklaması İsrail’in gündeminde

Erdoğan’ın nükleer silah açıklaması İsrail’in gündeminde

379
Erdoğan: Nükleer silahımız neden olmasın

Erdoğan: Nükleer silahımız neden olmasın

283
Gaziantep'te HDP eylemi vatandaşları kızdırdı

Gaziantep'te HDP eylemi vatandaşları kızdırdı

164
Çocuklarına içki içiren anne ve baba gözaltında

Çocuklarına içki içiren anne ve baba gözaltında

131
Turizm merkezi Uzungöl'de kaçak yapılara geçit yok

Turizm merkezi Uzungöl'de kaçak yapılara geçit yok

108
Tatil için ülkelerine dönen Suriyelilere Almanya'dan uyarı

Tatil için ülkelerine dönen Suriyelilere Almanya'dan uyarı

137
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir