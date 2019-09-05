Turkish officials tol hold talks with US on safe zone

Turkey's presidential aide Ibrahim Kalın, US National Security Advisor John Bolton speak over phone

Turkey's presidential aide Ibrahim Kalin and US National Security Advisor John Bolton on Wednesday spoke over the phone and discussed operationalization of the agreed safe zone in northern Syria, according to a statement by the Turkish presidency.

TWO SIDES HAD REACHED AN AGREEMENT

"Turkish side completed its preparations as part of the implementation of Turkey-US joint operational plan without delay," said the statement.

During the phone call, they discussed the details to accelerate the steps to be taken for the safe zone in northern Syria, protecting the Idlib consensus, completing the establishment of the Constitutional Commission and implementing the measures to prevent new refugee influxes.

Turkish and US military officials reached an agreement on Aug. 7 that the safe zone in northern Syria will serve as a "peace corridor" for displaced Syrians, longing to return home and a Joint Operations Center in Turkey will be set up to coordinate its establishment.

They also discussed steps to be taken to increase the bilateral trade volume, expected visit of US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross to Turkey in the coming days, as well as the meeting between Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the US President Donald Trump as part of Turkish president's visit to UN General Assembly on Sept. 22-25 in New York.