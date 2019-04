The leader of Turkey’s main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu has been attacked by a group of people at a martyr funeral in Ankara.

CHP leader Kılıçdaroğlu was attending the funeral of 26-year-old infantryman Yener Kırıkçı on Sunday.

Kılıçdaroğlu has been taken to a house by police. The crowds have thrown stones at the house.

Turkish opposition leader gets attacked WATCH