Turkish opposition’s mayoral candidate turns out Mason

Tunç Soyer, Republican People's Party’s candidate for the Aegean province of İzmir to compete for the mayor position in the upcoming local elections.

Haber Merkezi | 25.03.2019 - 13:45..
Turkey's main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) had announced its mayoral candidate for İzmir province on Jan. 28.

As the countdown for Turkey’s local elections, set to be held on March 31, continues, the Turkish opposition party is being shaken with another scandal.

Turkish opposition's mayoral candidate turns out Mason

The images of Tunç Soyer, Republican People's Party’s candidate, wearing a Freemasonry uniform were shared on social media platforms.

It turns out that the uniforms belong to Genova Lodge, which alleged with poisoning Turkish Republic’s founder Atatürk.

