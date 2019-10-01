Turkish parliament opens for 3rd legislative session

A speech by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will start Tuesday the third legislative session of the Turkish parliament’s 27th term.

OPENING SPEECH

The General Assembly will convene at 3.00 p.m. local time (1200GMT) under the gavel of Parliament Speaker Mustafa Şentop. Later, Erdoğan will deliver an opening speech at the assembly. Şentop will host an opening reception in the parliament after the session at 7.00 p.m. (1600GMT).

On Oct. 3 and 4, the general assembly is scheduled to debate international treaties.

Meanwhile, the parliament's justice commission is expected to convene on Thursday for the much-heralded new judicial reform package.