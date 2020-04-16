taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
6.8954
Euro
7.5115
Altın
1725.49
Borsa
95854.92
Gram Altın
382.774
Bitcoin
46544.27

Turkish parliament passes bill to tackle virus's impact

The country will provide support to workers forced to take unpaid leave due to the coronavirus outbreak for three months.

AA |
  1. Haberler
  2. Turkey
Whatsapp ile paylaş Google News'de takip et

Turkish parliament passes bill to tackle virus's impact

Turkey’s parliament ratified a bill Thursday that was prepared by the ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party to alleviate the effects of the novel coronavirus on economic and social life.

The country has postponed rental payments for three months on several types of state-owned immovable properties.

SOME LOCAL ADMINISTRATIVE ELECTIONS WERE CANCELLED

Municipalities and their sub-institutions will also be able to postpone water bills for three months for private homes and companies. Municipalities will also be able to provide financial support to natural and legal persons who have public transport certificates or postpone several types of payments to provide uninterrupted public transport services.

Annual advertisement and environment taxes of enterprises that have been forced to close as part of measures to contain the coronavirus will not be collected during this period.

Turkish parliament passes bill to tackle virus's impact

Payments on student loans have also been postponed for three months, while those on some agricultural loans have been postponed until next year. Travel agencies will not pay fees to their unions in 2020.

Some licenses, permissions and general assemblies have been extended for licensed warehouses, commercial ships, associations, cooperatives and unions. Research and development and design support has been expanded. If necessary, the treasury can support medical colleges and their subsidiaries.

WORKERS’ CONTRACTS CANNOT BE NULLIFIED FOR A THREE-MONTH PERIOD

Non-payment of services by the elderly and disabled at care centers has been extended for three months.

The country will provide support of 39.24 Turkish liras (about $5.70) per day to workers forced to take unpaid leave due to the coronavirus outbreak for three months. Their general health insurance payments will also be covered by the state. It already pays 60% of staff salaries of firms forced out of business due to force majeure such as the pandemic.

Workers’ contracts cannot be nullified for a three-month period except in unconscionable situations. Dividend payments of companies with share capital have been limited.

Turkish parliament passes bill to tackle virus's impact

Companies are prohibited from inflating prices of goods. Actions which prevent products from reaching consumers have also been prohibited.

The country will form a supervisory committee to prevent price gouging and stockpiling.

Turkey will fine these companies between 10,000 to 500,000 Turkish liras ($1,445 to $72,290).

All postponed loans will be collected after a three-month period in installments and without interest. Periodic postponements and support can be extended.

İlginizi Çekebilir
Turkish defense minister joins NATO teleconference
Defense ministers of 30 NATO countries discussed combatting coronavirus pandemic.
UK thanks Turkey for coronavirus support
In a written statement, the British Defense Minister said that allied solidarity was more important than ever to ensure the health of the country's one billion citizens.
Bill strengthens penalties for violence towards medics
Turkey’s new bill has passed from the parliament on Wednesday evening.
Turkey’s coronavirus deaths toll rises to 1,518
Minister Fahrettin Koca said that 4,281 more people test positive for the virus.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Maske ve sosyal mesafenin hayati önemini anlatan şema
Maske ve sosyal mesafenin hayati önemini anlatan şema
48
Virüse karşı yeni ekonomik önlemler TBMM'den geçti
Virüse karşı yeni ekonomik önlemler TBMM'den geçti
110
Alaattin Çakıcı'nın tahliye sonrası ilk görüntüsü
Alaattin Çakıcı'nın tahliye sonrası ilk görüntüsü
158
Emniyet sosyal medya iddiasını yalanladı
Emniyet sosyal medya iddiasını yalanladı
45
Fahiş fiyat koyan ve stok yapana ağır cezalar
Fahiş fiyat koyan ve stok yapana ağır cezalar
116
ABD'de koronavirüsten ölenlerin sayısı 30 bini geçti
ABD'de koronavirüsten ölenlerin sayısı 30 bini geçti
55
Türk bayrağının renkleri, Tiflis Kulesi'ni süsledi
Türk bayrağının renkleri, Tiflis Kulesi'ni süsledi
30
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
[+] Görüş bildir