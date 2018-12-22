Turkish parliament ratifies country’s 2019 budget

Turkish lawmakers ratified the country’s 2019 budget early Saturday following a 12-day marathon session in the general assembly. Parliament Speaker Binali Yıldırım announced that the budget was backed by 335 lawmakers while 166 voted against it in the 600-seat chamber.

Lawmakers from the ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party and opposition Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) voted ‘Yes’ for the budget.

TURKEY TARGETS 3.5 PERCENT GROWTH İN 2020

For 2019, Turkey is reportedly targeting 949 billion Turkish lira ($178 billion) in expenditures for public agencies and 867 billion Turkish lira ($163 billion) in general revenue.

Turkey’s economy grew 5.2 percent in the April-June period and 7.3 percent in the first quarter of 2018.

Ankara targets 3.5 percent growth in 2020 and 5 percent in 2021, according to the new economic program announced by Finance Minister Berat Albayrak on Sept. 20.