taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.46145
Euro
6.17995
Altın
1307.915
Borsa
102311.07
Gram Altın
229.903

Turkish parliament speaker meets Moroccan counterpart

Habib al-Malki praises recent Turkish advancements in the development sector.

AA | 13.03.2019 - 17:00..
  1. Haberler
  2. Turkey
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Turkish Parliament Speaker Mustafa Şentop on Wednesday met his Moroccan counterpart, Habib al-Malki, to discuss means of enhancing cooperation between the two countries.

THE PRAISED TURKISH ADVANCEMENTS IN THE DEVELOPMENT SECTOR

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the 14th session of the Parliamentary Union of Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) member-states. After the meeting, al-Malki praised Turkish advancements in the development sector, several concrete examples of which he saw during a recent visit to the country.

Turkish parliament speaker meets Moroccan counterpart

Wednesday’s talks, he added, had tackled means of further enhancing bilateral cooperation, especially in the field of parliamentary affairs.

Sentop arrived in Morocco on Monday for a two-day visit, during which he met several Moroccan officials.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Hacı Sayid konkordato istedi

Hacı Sayid konkordato istedi

161
Gayrimenkul zengini Aşkın Nur Yengi'den yeni yatırım

Gayrimenkul zengini Aşkın Nur Yengi'den yeni yatırım

103
Demet Akbağ'ın eşi Zafer Çika vefat etti

Demet Akbağ'ın eşi Zafer Çika vefat etti

40
Ronaldolu Juventus çeyrek finalde

Ronaldolu Juventus çeyrek finalde

62
2018'de en çok göç veren iller belli oldu

2018'de en çok göç veren iller belli oldu

58
Sıla, Ahmet Kural'ı yalanladı

Sıla, Ahmet Kural'ı yalanladı

103
Fatih Terim İtalyanca röportaj verdi

Fatih Terim İtalyanca röportaj verdi

112
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir