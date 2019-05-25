taraftar değil haberciyiz
Turkish parliament speaker to visit Bosnia and North Macedonia

Turkey's parliament speaker Mustafa Şentop to meet with North Macedonia president, chairman of House of Peoples of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

AA | 25.05.2019 - 17:08..
Turkey's parliament speaker will visit North Macedonia and Bosnia and Herzegovina between May 25-27, according to a statement from the speaker's press office.

Mustafa Şentop will meet with President of North Macedonia Stevo Pendarovski on Saturday, the statement said. He will also visit International Balkan University in Skopje and participate in an iftar, fast breaking dinner.

On Sunday, Şentop and his parliamentary delegation will be in Sarajevo to meet Bakir Izzetbegovic, chairman of the House of Peoples of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

