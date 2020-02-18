taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
6.0661
Euro
6.5697
Altın
1587.66
Borsa
120184.02
Gram Altın
309.516
Bitcoin
59516.86

Turkish party calls Assad regime to leave Idlib

Amid ongoing clashes in Idlib, MHP Leader Devlet Bahçeli said all opposition countries should withdraw due to the agreement.

AA | 18.02.2020 - 13:23..
  1. Haberler
  2. Turkey
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Turkey's Nationalist Movement Party's (MHP) Leader Devlet Bahceli speaks during his party's group meeting at the Grand National Assembly of Turkey, in Ankara, Turkey on February 18, 2020.

Amid ongoing clashes in Syria's northwestern Idlib province, a senior Turkish politician demanded opposing countries withdraw behind previously agreed-upon lines.

"TURKEY STANDS BEHIND ITS WORD UNTIL THE END"

"The party countries in Idlib should immediately retreat to the locations where they should be, and the cease-fire should immediately be secured," Devlet Bahceli, Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader, told his party's parliamentary group.

Bahceli called on the Russian-backed Syrian Bashar al-Assad regime to pull its forces back from Turkish observation posts surrounding Idlib by the end of February.

Turkish party calls Assad regime to leave Idlib

"Turkey is not joking. News of more martyrs will be costly for Assad, who will pay the price across all of Syria," he said.

Bahceli said that meetings in Moscow between Turkish and Russian delegations for permanent peace and cease-fire were an appropriate and positive step. "Turkey stands behind its word until the end," he said.

Turkish party calls Assad regime to leave Idlib

Russian and Turkish delegations began talks on Monday, aiming to address the tense situation in Idlib.

Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Sedat Onal is leading Turkey's delegation at the closed-door talks held in the Russian Foreign Ministry, while Russia's Presidential Envoy for Syria Sergey Vershinin is heading Moscow's.

İlginizi Çekebilir
Turkish family reunites with daughter kidnapped by PKK terrorists
With this recent development, the number of families reuniting with their kidnapped children has reached seven on the 167th day of protests.
Turkish Armed Forces deploy more troops to Syria border
The military convoy including more commando units, military vehicles, vehicle jammers, and ambulances arrived in Reyhanli District of Hatay.
42 Turkish Wuhan evacuees released from quarantine
Health minister says no individual showed any signs of Covid-19, a disease caused by a deadly coronavirus.
Erdoğan expresses importance of Pakistan to Turkey
Turkey will continue supporting Pakistan's fight against terrorism, President Erdoğan tells Pakistan's parliament in historic speech.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Abdullah Gül, gündemi değerlendirdi
Abdullah Gül, gündemi değerlendirdi
1280
Sarp Sınır Kapısı'ndaki tır kuyruğu, Fındıklı'ya ulaştı
Sarp Sınır Kapısı'ndaki tır kuyruğu, Fındıklı'ya ulaştı
26
İyi Parti'de 5 istifa daha geliyor
İyi Parti'de 5 istifa daha geliyor
222
Yerli otomobile simülasyonlu test
Yerli otomobile simülasyonlu test
120
Soylu'dan darbe olasılığı açıklaması
Soylu'dan darbe olasılığı açıklaması
442
Kadir doktorluk hayalinden vazgeçmedi
Kadir doktorluk hayalinden vazgeçmedi
268
43 ilde FETÖ operasyonu
43 ilde FETÖ operasyonu
114
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir